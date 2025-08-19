UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on August 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on August 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 7/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 7/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 6/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 6/6/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $308.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.