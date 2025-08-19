Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Halliburton stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Halliburton by 796.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 512,348 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 455,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

