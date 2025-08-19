Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 18,391 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $36,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Alpha Family Trust increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,860,000 after acquiring an additional 604,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.