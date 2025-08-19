Groupama Asset Managment Has $46.84 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,254 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.37% of XPO worth $46,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

XPO Trading Up 0.6%

XPO stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.