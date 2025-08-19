HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Position Lifted by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.5%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $393.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.