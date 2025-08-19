Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 15,007 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $34,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,737,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,604,000 after acquiring an additional 290,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

