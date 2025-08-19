Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after buying an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $357.24 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.