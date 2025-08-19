Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 69,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.79% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $65,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,425,000 after purchasing an additional 566,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. The trade was a 54.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,848.38. This represents a 3.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

