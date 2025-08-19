Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 783.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $48,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

