Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stake Boosted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,590 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $566,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 179,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 103,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 308,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5%

MA opened at $584.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $461.90 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.30 and a 200 day moving average of $554.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

