Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 102,141 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Two Star Manager LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,026,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 971.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,387 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

