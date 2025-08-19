Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.4% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $389.88 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.83 and a 200 day moving average of $463.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

