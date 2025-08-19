Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 165.89%.
Senmiao Technology Trading Up 3.0%
AIHS stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.62. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.
About Senmiao Technology
