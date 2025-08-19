Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 165.89%.

Senmiao Technology Trading Up 3.0%

AIHS stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.62. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

