Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after purchasing an additional 785,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $289.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

