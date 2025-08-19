Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 29.19%.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

