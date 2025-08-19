Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 29.19%.
Ituran Location and Control Price Performance
Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $45.43.
Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
