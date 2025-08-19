Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.40.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $532.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.