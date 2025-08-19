Versor Investments LP Raises Position in General Motors Company $GM

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

