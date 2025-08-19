Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29. The company has a market capitalization of $801.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

