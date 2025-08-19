Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,390.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,501.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,414.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,624.69.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total transaction of $4,646,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,310. The trade was a 48.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,172 shares of company stock worth $89,692,367. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

