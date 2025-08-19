Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,230 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,202,000 after buying an additional 617,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after buying an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,291,000 after buying an additional 576,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,543,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,923,000 after acquiring an additional 202,443 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $240.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

