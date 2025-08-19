iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 298.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3308 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

