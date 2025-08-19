BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 63,638 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 63,638 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 321,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

ORCL stock opened at $248.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $699.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.