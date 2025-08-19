JT Stratford LLC Sells 283 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

MCD stock opened at $308.71 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

