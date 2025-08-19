Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

