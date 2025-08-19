Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 38,115 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 204.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,419,000 after purchasing an additional 87,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,130,000 after purchasing an additional 358,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $270,005,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,297,000 after buying an additional 162,714 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CINF opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.70. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

