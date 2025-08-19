Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $63,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $462.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $465.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

