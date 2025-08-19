Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for IBM Earnings

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

IBM stock opened at $239.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.55. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $193.71 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

