Contrasting Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBL & Associates Properties and Site Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Site Centers 0 6 2 0 2.25

Site Centers has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 203.10%. Given Site Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Site Centers is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 12.18% 22.22% 2.55% Site Centers 189.28% 36.67% 24.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Site Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.7% of Site Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Site Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Site Centers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A Site Centers $271.09 million 2.25 $531.82 million $6.76 1.72

Site Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Site Centers beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Site Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

