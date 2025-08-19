Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

