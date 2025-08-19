111 (NASDAQ:YI) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Head to Head Analysis

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of 111 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 10.08% 23.51% 16.68% 111 -0.48% N/A -2.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CareCloud and 111, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 2 1 0 2.33 111 0 0 0 0 0.00

CareCloud presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.09%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than 111.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and 111″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $110.84 million 1.04 $7.85 million ($0.04) -68.00 111 $14.40 billion 0.00 -$1.42 million ($0.64) -11.17

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 111. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 111, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CareCloud beats 111 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

