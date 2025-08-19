First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Solar worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $114,730,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 32.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after buying an additional 592,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,617,000 after buying an additional 405,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,919,000 after buying an additional 378,641 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Solar by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after buying an additional 306,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,691 shares of company stock worth $8,248,477 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

