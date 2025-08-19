Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 5,000 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,964,000 after purchasing an additional 400,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,453.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,795,000 after purchasing an additional 971,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $355.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.41 and a 1-year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

