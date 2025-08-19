Bank OZK Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bank OZK cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $206.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.