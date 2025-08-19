Viking (NYSE:VIK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Viking had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 128.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Viking Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of Viking stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. Viking has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $60.97.
Institutional Trading of Viking
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viking by 34,748.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at about $17,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Viking by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,404,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,834,000 after acquiring an additional 301,630 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 66.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 689,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274,396 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth about $12,150,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Viking Company Profile
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
