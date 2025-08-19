Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 0.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.