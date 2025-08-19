Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,902 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after buying an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

