Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in 3M Company $MMM

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,270,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,815 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,624,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,944,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, major shareholder Co 3M sold 8,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $646,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,569,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,057,005.50. The trade was a 25.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,817,401 shares of company stock valued at $648,960,803 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

