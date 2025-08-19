MIG Capital LLC Buys 12,027 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 526.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 0.2% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,102.65. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $15,247,515.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,314,169.24. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,051 shares of company stock valued at $107,936,283 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 368.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

