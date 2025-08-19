First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Increases Stake in Silicom Ltd $SILC

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Silicom comprises approximately 1.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Silicom worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 8.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 510,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Silicom Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

