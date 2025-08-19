Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,913,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the quarter. Ferrovial comprises about 0.7% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 3.36% of Ferrovial worth $1,107,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FER. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FER. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

FER stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.