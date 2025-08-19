Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Shopify by 127.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,163,000 after buying an additional 38,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

NYSE SHOP opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $156.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

