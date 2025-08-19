JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.