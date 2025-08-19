Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC Stake Cut by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC reduced its position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises approximately 7.4% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $59,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $48,148,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $35,210,000. Twin Lions Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $21,093,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 38,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $12,999,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACC opened at $474.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 1-year low of $409.22 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.08.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total transaction of $3,318,848.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,771,906.40. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $189,483.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,778.62. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,731 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,733. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

