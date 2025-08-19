NIKE, Inc. $NKE Holdings Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Williams Trading lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.