3,505 Shares in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Acquired by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after acquiring an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,512,000 after acquiring an additional 657,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.64 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

