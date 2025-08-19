976 Shares in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Bought by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $444.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.50.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

