Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Buys 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 264,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

HON opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day moving average is $216.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

