Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Makes New $978,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 0.4% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,695 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,696,000 after acquiring an additional 620,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after acquiring an additional 236,467 shares during the period. Finally, Brown University grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown University now owns 4,348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 660,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.2%

OBDC opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

