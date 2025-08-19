CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $440.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

