American Century Companies Inc. Sells 35,039 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $62,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 386,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,433,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 20,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 155.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $440.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.59. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.